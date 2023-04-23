Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Can't Handle Gojo's Long-Awaited Return

The time has come for Jujutsu Kaisen fans to stand up. After all, the series savior has made their return. It has been years since Gojo Satoru popped up in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, but that has all changed. The sorcerer is back in action, and as you can imagine, the anime fandom is taking over social media to celebrate.

As you can see in the slides below, sites like Twitter and Reddit are being flooded with reactions to Gojo's return. Today marks the character's return to Jujutsu Kaisen after more than three years. Back in chapter 91, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga sealed Gojo in the dreaded Prison Realm, and there was no guarantee he'd ever get free. Now, Gojo has escaped capture, and his comeback showed everyone why the man is called the strongest jujutsu warrior.

Clearly, fans are eager to see how Gojo fits himself into the manga, and he has a lot to catch up on. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen has been busy. It has been more than 3 years since the manga checked in on the hero, but if we are taking in-universe time, Gojo has been sealed for less than a month. Even in that short amount of time, some major moves have gone down in jujutsu society, and we are sure Gojo is going to have words about them.

For now, it seems Jujutsu Kaisen fans are simply happy to see the guy. Gojo has been a favorite character since his debut thanks to his insane powers. Still, the sorcerer had to be sealed so his students could grow without him. Now, the time has come for Jujutsu Kaisen to reinstate Gojo as our favorite sensei, so readers can look forward to Gojo's reunion with Yuji and the others soon!

What do you think about Gojo's big comeback? Did you expect the hero to return amid the Culling Game? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.