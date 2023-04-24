Jujutsu Kaisen Sets Up Gojo and Geto's Final Fight

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has reached the climax of the Culling Game arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen has set up Satoru Gojo and the faux Suguru Geto's final fight! The Culling Game arc has taken a major turn as after Megumi Fushiguro had seemingly given up hope of saving his sister Tsumiki from the deadly tournament, Sukuna took the chance to take over Megumi's body as a result. Things then got even worse from that point on until recently as saving Gojo finally was on the table after years of being locked within the Prison Realm.

Gojo had been sealed in the Prison Realm since the beginning of the Shibuya Incident, and the previous chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have finally brought saving Gojo as an actual option that's possible again. Jujutsu Kaisen has officially freed Gojo from the confines of the Prison Realm after being trapped for nearly 1,200 days, and with Gojo's return to action, now the fighter's ready to make due on his promise to take down Kenjaku and Sukuna once and for all.

(Photo: Shueisha)

JJK: When Will Gojo and Geto Have Their Final Fight?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 221 picks up right after Yuji and Yuta come up with their plan to move forward in the final phase of the Culling Game. Kenjaku made it to where the only way this will end is for every other fighter but he and Sukuna dies, so Yuji's team is running out of options in terms of how they can actually move forward. This included saving Gojo, who is finally freed from the Prison Realm seal thanks to Hana Kurusu and Angel's power.

With Gojo finally freed from the Prison Realm, he immediately jumps back into the center of the fight as he directly challenges Kenjaku the first chance he gets. Upon heading to Kenjaku, he also confronts Sukuna and readies for the final fight between each of them. But knowing who stands before him, Gojo then asks to move the date of their final fight until December 24th to better prepare for what's to come. So it won't be much longer before their long feud comes to an end.

