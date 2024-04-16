Jujutsu Kaisen: Viral Manga Pitches Sukuna's Takeover of Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen makes no apologies for its shocking twists. From deaths to revivals, the series isn't one that protects its faves. The series has axed plenty of fave characters, and Jujutsu Kaisen freely wields whump whenever Sukuna is involved. And now, a manga is going viral as it pitches an AU where Sukuna ended up with Gojo as a host.

The manga comes courtesy of fan kyzzkii over on X (Twitter) as you can see below. The illustrator pitched their own Jujutsu Kaisen AU on social media involving Sukuna, and it did not take long to go viral. After all, the pitch sees Sukuna merge with Gojo, and the dynamic between the pair is totally delicious.

In the original series, Yuji Itadori often finds himself at a loss against Sukuna's demanding aura. The King of Curses loves to throw his weight around, and honestly? He is kind of insulted by how weak Yuji is when the pair meet. The sorcerer-in-training is little more than a play thing for Sukuna, but the same cannot be said about Gojo.

After all, Gojo is said to be the world's strongest sorcerer and for good reason. Form his use of Infinity to his Six Eyes, Gojo is a threat that Sukuna cannot bully around. This manga AU explores that tense dynamic with gorgeous art to boot. And of course, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are a sucker for anything that puts Gojo center stage.

If you are not caught up on Sukuna's current place in canon, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is easy to find. The ongoing series publishes chapters weekly on the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen pitch...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!