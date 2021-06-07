Jujutsu Kaisen Launching New Anime Collection With Uniqlo

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen will be teaming up with Uniqlo once more for a new anime inspired collection! Gege Akutami's original manga series has exploded in popularity since the debut of its first anime season last Fall, and sales of the manga have boomed in response to this. This has inspired all sorts of celebrations for the series, and one included a special collaboration with Uniqlo in which they released a collection featuring specific moments from the manga. Now Uniqlo and Jujutsu Kaisen are teaming up once more for a new collection based on the anime release!

Uniqlo has announced a new collection featuring Jujutsu Kaisen's anime. Launching on June 24th, this new collection will include t-shirts and pocketable tote bags in a full run of adults’ and kids’ sizing, ranging from $9.90 to $19.90 USD at the Uniqlo US store locations and the official website. You can check out Uniqlo's official Twitter announcement about the collection below for an example of the kind of cool collaborative designs being offered later this month.

📣 ARRIVING 6/24 📣 Hang out with Yuji, Gojo, and all your favorites from the hit anime Jujutsu Kaisen with NEW graphic tees! Preview them now: https://t.co/NA4qRBDaVf #UniqloUT #WearYourWorld #JJK pic.twitter.com/8i0rnQoBoF — UNIQLO (@UniqloUSA) June 7, 2021

Uniqlo describes the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen anime collection as such, "The designs of these T-shirts feature famous scenes from the anime, including the ending song with Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro's Divine Dogs and a scene depicting Nobara Kugisaki using her Resonance. Another notable graphic is the scene in which Satoru Gojo removes his blindfold to activate his Infinite Void domain expansion technique. Some of the kids' T-shirts use the same graphics as the adults', but with a different color scheme. Pocketable tote bags matching the T-shirt designs are also available."

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime run might have come to an end earlier this year, but it's far from the end of the anime overall. The franchise will be continuing with a brand new feature film adapting the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel, a story that takes place before the events of the anime and will provide some crucial backstory behind what's potentially coming next in a second season (that has yet to be confirmed to be in the works as of this writing).

What do you think of this new collection between Jujutsu Kaisen and Uniqlo? Will you be nabbing any of these items? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!