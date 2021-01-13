Jujutsu Kaisen's Numbers Have Doubled Since the Anime's Debut

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen made its anime debut last year, and fans have been hooked on its supernatural story since day one. Of course, that means interest has shot up with its manga, and the numbers are here to prove it. After all, a new report out of Japan has revealed how big Jujutsu Kaisen has become, and its circulation has doubled.

The new report comes from Shueisha as the publisher touted its circulation numbers for Jujutsu Kaisen overseas. It was announced the manga has 20 million copies in circulation with both physical and digital copies. This means Jujutsu Kaisen has risen 235% since its anime premiered last fall.

(Photo: Studio MAPPA)

Last October, Shueisha says Jujutsu Kaisen had about 8.5 million copies circulating, and it reached 10 million copies by the end of the month. By the end of December, Jujutsu Kaisen hit 15 million copies, and its newest milestone has come around at the start of 2021.

If you want to check out Jujutsu Kaisen in print, Viz Media has the license in the United States. You can read it through Viz's digital vault or physical library to catch up on Yuji Itadori's adventure. You can read up on the series' official synopsis below:

"In a world where demons feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryoma Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!

Yuji Itadori is high schooler who spends his days visiting his bedridden grandfather. Although he looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object, but little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal..."

HT - ANN