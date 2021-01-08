Jujutsu Kaisen Fan Animates Their Own Version of the Show's Opening

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest new anime series to land last year, following the adventures of the Shonen protagonist, Yuji Itadori, as he attempts to navigate through a world of supernatural threats and "curses", and a big aspect of its popularity is the amazing intro that the anime has been employing, with one fan animating their very own version of the opener! With Studio MAPPA responsible for the slick animation that has been featured in this new powerhouse, the same animation studio that is working on the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, many fans have found their new favorite series!

Jujutsu Kaisen has released over a dozen episodes of its anime so far, giving us an in-depth look into the world of Yuji and Jujutsu Tech, establishing the supernatural terrors that are stalking the world as the young sorcerer attempts to battle them while controlling the demonic influence that is deep within himself. As the manga's story continues, the anime has some ground to cover before it hits the current arc that is running in Weekly Shonen Jump, and we're thankful that there is still a long way to go, with plenty of source material for the television series to cultivate.

Reddit Fan Artist Zenitsu posted this slick adaptation of the anime's opening sequence, which does a fantastic job of laying out the world of Jujutsu Tech while also exploring a number of the characters, both heroes and villains alike, that make up the environment of the popular Shonen franchise:

Currently, the anime series has Yuji Itadori making a new friend, Junpei Yoshino, who just so happens to be a Curse user himself following a series of bullying incidents in his class. As Yuji struggles with internal and external threats, the world of Jujutsu Kaisen continues to expand and make a name for itself within the world of anime. With the first season bringing in a large number of fans to the series, we're sure to see plenty of future adventures when it comes to these new Shonen stars!

