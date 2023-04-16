Jujutsu Kaisen Comes Full Circle With a Clever Sukuna Throwback

It is hard to believe Jujutsu Kaisen has been around for years at this point, but creator Gege Akutami has been building the supernatural series for a long time. It feels like yesterday the manga's first chapter dropped, but that is hardly the case. Still, Jujutsu Kaisen is a sucker for throwbacks, so fans get to revisit the manga's earliest days more often than you would think. And now, a brand-new throwback has Jujutsu Kaisen readers all rushing back to chapter one.

Why is that? Well, we have Sukuna to thank. Jujutsu Kaisen just brought back the King of Curses' original body, and it turns out we saw the corpse years ago.

Finally we return to this. All the way from Chapter 1. 🙌🏽



Now I wonder if Sukuna will decide to jump back & eat Megumi or instead consume using with Megumi's body. Further strengthening himself.. #JJK220 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen220 https://t.co/VSVh3IPgWx pic.twitter.com/zpixbNLoeN — Shadz (@ShadzMangaOnly) April 16, 2023

If you will remember, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga went live with a gorgeous color spread, and the chapter one prize showed out main heroes. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, and Gojo were all centered while an obscure monster could be seen in the background. It turns out that body was Sukuna's original body centuries ago, and that corpse has been revisited this week.

The most recent chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen saw Goto revisit the corpse just before things wrapped up. The villain wants to bring the corpse to Sukuna as a gift, so the question we all have now is what does the King of Curses want with his old body. He is happy to have Megumi under control thanks to the boy's cursed technique, so there must be something more to Sukuna's corpse than we know. It could be that the curse's remaining fingers are attached to the body, and that would give Sukuna a major power boost.

Of course, we already know who else has Sukuna's fingers. Yuji has eaten a number of them since we met the hero. Sukuna may be out of Yuji's body now, but the hero has surely eaten enough to retain part of the king's own cursed energy. Yuji's quest for power is only beginning now that he's determined to rescue Megumi. But thanks to this corpse comeback, we're sure Yuji's mission is about to get even rougher.

Need to catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen. Currently, the anime's first season is up to watch on Crunchyroll, and you can find the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 digitally through stores like Amazon. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is slated to debut in July 2023. And as for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, new chapters are released by creator Gege Akutami weekly through the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus in English.

What do you make of this Jujutsu Kaisen throwback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.