Jujutsu Kaisen Theory Outs Megumi's Only Savior

Jujutsu Kaisen has put Megumi Fushiguro in his most dangerous predicament yet as the newest chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have seen Sukuna taking over his body, but there's one potential savior that can still rescue Megumi from the clutches of the King of Curses! The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is now working its way through a wild new phase of the Culling Game arc as while Yuji Itadori and the others were previously only concerned with the deadly tournament, Sukuna decided to make his move and escape Yuji's body and take over Megumi's body as he had been planning to for a while.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga's latest chapters have seen Sukuna making more conscious efforts to bury Megumi's soul as deep within him as possible with negative feelings in order to keep Megumi from retaking control of his body, and the last time we got to see Megumi, he's looking much worse for wear. But there's still a chance that Yuji could end up being the one to free Megumi from Sukuna by somehow reaching the Megumi that's deep within the Curse's soul.

(Photo: Shueisha)

JJK: How Can Yuji Save Megumi?

It was previously explained in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga that while Sukuna was able to take Megumi's body, Megumi was already fighting back against that control by limiting Sukuna's power output. Thus the King of Curses has done as much emotional damage to Megumi as he can. This resulted in Sukuna seeking out Yorozu in the hopes of killing the reincarnated sorcerer in order to kill Megumi's lone hope in his stepsister Tsumiki. As Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 219 comes to an end and Yorozu is defeated, it's starting to look like this terrible plan has worked.

But while Megumi might be in the pit of despair, there's no one who understands being possessed like Yuji. The two fighters have become very close since they started working together when Jujutsu Kaisen first began, and while Yuji had been quickly defeated by Sukuna previously, he's not likely down for the count just yet. In a full fight between the two, Yuji can potentially connect with Megumi's soul and somehow get him back from the brink of this darkness.

It's just a matter of how. Do you think Yuji will be the one to save Megumi from Sukuna's control?