Jujutsu Kaisen Unpacks Sukuna's True Form With New Art

Jujutsu Kaisen season two is thriving these days thanks to the Shibuya arc, but don't discount the manga. Thanks to creator Gege Akutami, readers are on edge these days as Jujutsu Kaisen has set off a war. A full-blown fight between Gojo and Sukuna has led to unimaginable consequences. And to mark the big moment, Jujutsu Kaisen just dropped some new art of Sukuna in his true form.

As you can see below, the artwork comes from Jujutsu Kaisen straight in light of its latest arc. For those caught up with the manga, you will know why Jujutsu Kaisen has put Sukuna front and center. The King of Curses has made a comeback without Yuji, and his takeover of Megumi is all but complete.

OG SUKUNA FULL ART IN HIGH QUALITY pic.twitter.com/7Fw5dDKUsI — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) October 29, 2023

Not long ago, the manga brought forward Sukuna's true from, and the color sketch above shows just how fearsome the look is. On the right, Sukuna looks as ominous as you'd expect with features as shared as Mads Mikkelsen. From his arched brown to high high cheek bones, Sukuna is terrifying here, and that isn't even considering his lefthand side. After all, the left side of his face is hideously scarred, and his raw flesh goes high into Sukuna's hair line.

We have been shown Sukuna's true form in flashbacks before now, but Jujutsu Kaisen has revived it at last. Megumi's possessed form is gone, and of course, Sukuna gave up Yuji's body recently. At the end of the Culling Game arc, fans watched as Sukuna hopped bodies just as he always intended. Sukuna was all too happy to take Megumi's body given his innate talent as a sorcerer. And now that Gojo is presumed KIA, well – Sukuna has few foes left to stand in his way.

If you need a fresher on Jujutsu Kaisen, the series is easy to find. The manga is available on the Shonen Jump app these days. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

