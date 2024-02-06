Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Teases Yuji's Soul-Changing Power

Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the climax of the fight against Sukuna, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is teasing how Yuji Itadori's power can really change a soul! Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is now working its way through the Shinjuku Showdown as Sukuna continues to fight off every single attempt that Yuji and the other Jujutsu Sorcerers have thrown at him, but they are quickly running out of ways to fight back. Things have started to take a turn for the worse as while Yuta Okkotsu has joined the fight, Kenjaku's activated his back up plan.

We last saw Yuta taking on Kenjaku a few chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen's manga ago, and while we didn't see the results of this fight, the previous chapter saw his backup plan activate and gave Sukuna the ability to activate the Culling Game's evil mass merger with Tengen. But as the newest chapter of the series kicks in, Yuji and Yuta have a new plan to fight against Sukuna and it turns out that Yuji has a very key role in making this work with the full reveal of his own Cursed Technique.

JJK: What Is Yuji's Cursed Technique?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 picks up shortly after Yuta returns to the fight to face off against Sukuna, and though he currently has a lot of doubts about how they have pursued through the actions of this fight thus far, he's trying his best to deal any kind of damage to Sukuna. This goes as far as using his full Domain Expansion technique for the first real time in the series, but Sukuna realizes that this is all part of Yuta and Yuji's plan to potentially defeat him as Yuji plays a very critical role.

Sukuna realizes that with Yuta using his Domain Expansion, it's an attempt to keep Sukuna's hands and mouths busy for long enough in order for Yuji to make contact with his Cursed Technique. The idea is for Yuji to use that opportunity to "deliver a blow that captures the soul and tears Megumi Fushiguro" from Sukuna's control. It's yet to be revealed as to what Yuji's Cursed Technique is, but it's something that Sukuna is wary enough of that he's keeping an eye on.

