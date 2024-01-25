Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Sukuna's Surprising Deal With Kenjaku

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached the climax of the Shinjuku Showdown arc, and the newest chapter of the series has thrown a wrench into the Culling Game with a surprising secret deal between Sukuna and Kenjaku if it all went south! Jujutsu Kaisen's manga has been heating up as the fight against a fully powered Sukuna has been living up to all of the set up that the series has had to this point. Because while Kenjaku had an ultimate plan for the Culling Game, it turns out that Sukuna was truly going to be the main threat needing to be dealt with.

This even is something that Kenjaku and Sukuna knew for themselves as while fans last saw Kenjaku facing off against Yuta Okkotsu, it appears that Yuta was successful at taking down the threat. Due to Yuta defeating Kenjaku, Sukuna is now the final one who is moving forward with the ultimate plan for the Culling Game. Because it's revealed in the newest chapter of the series that the backup plan for the two of them was for Sukuna move forward with merging the evil curse mass with Tengen and enacting the Culling Game's true finale.

JJK: Kenjaku and Sukuna's Back Up Plan

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 reveals that Yuji and Higuruma's plan to take down Sukuna was unsuccessful and Sukuna was able to survive a strike from the Executioner's Sword. As the fight continues, Sukuna only grows more frustrated as Yuji refuses to give up. It's something that he's coming to terms with during the fight itself, and decides to fully steer into this anger and just destroy the world. It's here that he activates a new rule of the Culling Game, and gives himself the authority to activate the final Culling Game merger with Tengen.

It's here that the others realize that Yuta must have defeated Kenjaku, and Sukuna was given the power to merge the mass with Tengen as a failsafe. Sukuna declares that he's going to merge it with Tengen, kill the rest of the Culling Game players, and then fight Tengen when all is said and done. He wants to completely destroy Yuji's hope, and thus take out the rest of humanity along with him in the process.

