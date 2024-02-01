Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Gege Akutami Is Loving MamaYuyu

Jujutsu Kaisen has made a name for itself as one of the biggest series in manga. Creator Gege Akutami has turned the Shonen Jump entry into a global phenomenon, and it is just getting started. Of course, this means the artist has quite a hold on readers across the globe, and they are all ears today. After all, Akutami just dropped a new manga recommendation, and it is for MamaYuyu.

Over in Japan, the first volume of MamaYuyu has gone live, and it hit shelves with a big endorsement on hand. The team at Shueisha paired volume one with a note from Akutami recommending the series, so MamaYuyu is making headlines.

According to Akutami, MamaYuyu "is what he considers to have good taste" when it comes to manga. He went on to say that series creator Yoshihiko Hayashi is doing something with Shonen Jump that we've never seen before.

"Hayashi-sensei is a turning point for Jump," Akutami wrote. To prove this, the Jujutsu Kaisen creator went so far as to draw a special illustration for MamaYuyu volume one. As you can see above, he inked a sketch of Special Minerva, and his take on the character shows he's a big fan.

Obviously, MamaYuyu is a new series under Shonen Jump, and it has been met with great reviews since day one. Its launch in Japan coincided with the Shonen Jump title Kagurabachi, so MamaYuyu has admittedly struggled to compete with the fantasy manga's viral fame. However, Akutami just gave MamaYuyu a major push forward with readers, so the manga is one to watch.

If you are not familiar with MamaYuyu, the series is available to read on the Manga Plus site. For more information on the story, you can read its official synopsis below:

"An era of peace between the hero and demon lord is upon us! In this peaceful world, the hero Corleo is nothing but an empty suit. But one day, a hero and demon lord from another world appear before him! How will Corleo deal with the chaos these invaders bring to his world?! A new type of fantasy epic now begins!"

What do you think about Akutami's new fave series? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!