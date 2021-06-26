Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Imagines Nobara's Sukuna Possession

✖

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has imagined what it would look like if Sukuna possessed Nobara Kugisaki instead! Gege Akutami's original manga series caught the attention and imagination of fans everywhere (especially following the successful release of the anime's first season), and a large part of that is due to its central hook. Kicking off the adventure with its main hero, Yuji Itadori, joining the world of Jujutsu by swallowing a finger belonging to one of the strongest Cursed Spirits of all time, fans have been loving seeing the main hero and villain, Sukuna, sharing a single body.

Yuji Itadori might have been given the power to fight thanks to becoming a semi-willing host to Sukuna, but it also acts as one of his biggest threats as Sukuna can take his body over at any time. While this is a strange bond that had a one-in-a-million chance of happening, artist @kalaynokay on Instagram has imagined what it would look like if Nobara Kugisaki was the one that ate Sukuna's finger instead. You can check out the killer fusion below:

Nobara has stood out as one of the breakout characters of the series due to how many times she's glowed in each of her fights in the first season of the series, so a world where she's also possessed by Sukuna would make for a pretty horrific result. Sukuna with the ability to use Nobara's Cursed Technique would definitely make for a terrifying enemy given just how strong he is already with Yuji's technique-less body. This balance of Yuji and Sukuna will definitely come more into play in the anime's future.

The series has yet to confirm a second season just yet, but if it does continue following the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel film, there's going to be a lot to look forward to with Yuji and Sukuna as a potential second season of the series would also be adapting the most intense arc of the manga release to date. Sukuna has already caused a lot of trouble for Yuji in the first season, but that's all surprisingly far from what the villain is truly capable of.

What did you think of Yuji and Sukuna's dynamic in Jujutsu Kaisen's first season? Which person would make for the most dangerous Sukuna host? Let us know all of your thoughts on Nobara, Sukuna, and everything Jujutsu Kaisen in the comments!