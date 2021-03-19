Jujutsu Kaisen Debuts Megumi's Own Domain Expansion

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has debuted Megumi Fushigoro's own take on the Domain Expansion! Domain Expansion was introduced early on in Gege Akutami's original series as the ultimate kind of technique for Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits alike as it warps the area around them to power up their respective cursed techniques even further. While we had seen a few powerful versions in action in series past, the newest episode really took things to a new level by having one of the main trio break into this ultimate technique as Megumi had finally debuted his own Domain Expansion.

With Jujutsu Kaisen's debut anime season coming to an end, the penultimate episode of the season showed off the fight the previous promo for the series had promised for Megumi. He's pushed beyond his limits and reaches his Domain Expansion, Chimera Shadow Garden. It's not only a boost to his power, but his tricky nature in fights as well. Check it out:

Megumi had been struggling with this mission altogether when it was revealed that not only did this curse have ties to his past in middle school, but it had inflicted his sister as well. With his sister in trouble, Megumi is pushed to the brink when he ends up separated from Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki. The two of them end up fighting against some completely unexpected threats, so it ended up leaving Megumi alone when he comes across the surprisingly strong cursed spirit.

Remembering his recent training with Gojo in which he's told to stop holding himself back so much (and thus he'll have the same amount of potential for growth as Yuji), Megumi decides to just go for it. Throwing caution into the wind for his first real time for the series, Megumi's Domain Expansion dips the entire area in shadows and summons multiple copies of his various summons but can use himself as a shadow clone as well. It's enough to thankfully bring down his opponent.

