Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s Artist Unveils New Look At Beloved Characters

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The beloved sequel manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, reached its conclusion in March this year. As a sequel to the original story, the manga serialization in September 2025 was confirmed to run for six months and release no more than three volumes. The story is set 68 years after the Culling Game, following Yuta’s grandchildren as they become Jujutsu sorcerers and face the threat of the Simurians, an alien race who possess powers similar to the sorcerers. The manga also released its final volume on May 1st, 2026, to wrap up the story with extra illustrations and character information that aren’t available anywhere else. To hype up the manga’s final release, MAPPA released a special anime video recollecting the major events that took place in the overall story.

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The promotional video went viral right after its release, as it was released without any prior announcement. As of now, the video has over 10 million views on YouTube, and to celebrate the hype of the series, Iwasaki shared a new illustration for fans. He quoted the official X handle of Jujutsu Kaisen PR and shared the visual that depicts his favorite scenes from the manga. It has Yuka at the center, who was falling from the airplane before her fight against Dabura. Additionally, the visual also captures exciting moments from the story, including the scene where Rika came to save Tsurugi and merged with him.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo‘s Anime Is All But Guaranteed

Image Courtesy of Yuji Iwasaki

Based on the popularity of the sequel, it’s only a matter of time before MAPPA releases an anime adaptation. The studio has been responsible for the franchise since the first season, and since it released the promotional video, it’s almost certain that it will produce the sequel story as well. However, it might take a while, considering that the main story in the anime has yet to reach its conclusion.

The anime will wrap up the Culling Game Arc in Season 4, which is expected to premiere next year, although it hasn’t officially confirmed a release window yet. Following the deadly battle royale, the anime will enter its final arc, focusing on the final showdown against Ryomen Sukuna. Despite its tight schedule, MAPPA is prioritizing JJK due to its explosive popularity, which is why we can expect Modulo to receive an anime adaptation not long after the main story’s ending.

Since the sequel is only 25 chapters long, it will be a mini-series with even fewer than ten episodes, even if it includes original scenes. As of now, there has been no announcement on how and when MAPPA plans to adapt the final arc, even though many fans wish for the battle of the strongest to be a theatrical film. While it might take a while for Modulo‘s anime to drop, fans can catch up with the manga on the official app of Manga Plus and the Viz Media website. Additionally, we can also expect updates on the English release of the volumes this year.

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