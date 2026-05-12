12 Years Without a Sequel, This Major Isekai Is More Popular Than Ever

The anime industry has grown significantly over the past few years, catering to a global audience with dozens of new series each year. Unfortunately, one of the most frustrating feelings while watching a really compelling anime is that it ends on a cliffhanger, only for the animation studio to not release another season for years or even over a decade. A lot of these series often offer unique storytelling and intriguing characters that deserve recognition, as well as continuation. Viewers will have no choice but to turn to the source material, such as the manga or the light novel, to know how the plotlines are resolved, but it doesn’t serve the same visual appeal as an animation. No Game No Life is one such series that was not only famous while it was airing in 2014, but it gained a massive fanbase over the years. While the anime released a prequel in 2017, it was never renewed for a second season despite critical acclaim.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not to mention, the anime is also losing a major streaming platform this month since it’s all but certain it will never return again. This month’s schedule of HIDIVIE revealed that the series will be leaving the platform on May 9th, 2026. However, it’s still available on Prime Video, even if you can’t stream it on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Despite the disappointing update, the series ranked as the second-best-selling novel in the first week of May. The list shared by Oricon reveals that No Game No Life sold over 9000 copies this month. It ranks behind Cosmic Princess Kaguya, which released its first volume in January this year, following its debut on Netflix.

What Is No Game No Life About?

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The anime is based on a light novel written and illustrated by Yuu Kamiya, which is still ongoing. Madhouse released an anime adaptation, making the franchise even more popular. This acclaimed isekai is set in a virtual world where Tet, the One True God, oversees the world, and the 16 sentient races inhabit the Disboard. Among all the races, the lowest rank belongs to Imanity, which consists of powerless humans who don’t possess any affinity for magic.

However, humans finally have a way out of their predicament when two stepsiblings, Sora and Shino, are transported into their world. In the real world, they are shut-ins who spend all their time together and dominate several online games. After arriving in the Disboard, they stumble upon Elkia, the only remaining kingdom built by Imanity. They also encounter Stephanie Dola, a girl who wants nothing more than the kingdom’s sovereignty.

As the stepsiblings learn more about the girl, they decide to help her out of her predicament and get Elkia back on its feet by becoming new rulers of the bizarre world. The light novel also received a manga adaptation in 2013, which released the story into two parts. As for the anime, Madhouse has yet to make any announcements on a sequel, even though most of the story is left to adapt.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!