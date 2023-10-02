Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 Promo Released

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is getting ready to kick off the real Shibuya Incident arc in the anime, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 11! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been setting the stage for the real chaos of the Shibuya Incident arc as Satoru Gojo has been sealed into the Prison Realm thanks to Suguru Geto's long in the works plan against him. But this is only the beginning of all of the wild fights that will be coming to the anime now that Gojo is no longer around to help.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is moving forward with the Shibuya Incident now that Gojo has been sealed, and Yuji Itadori and the other Jujutsu Sorcerers now have to move into action in order to make up from the difference in power without Gojo. But this means that even wilder fights are gearing up for the anime's future, and the first one is coming towards Yuji fairly quickly as fans can see in the promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11. Check it out below.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 is titled "Seance" and will be premiering on Thursday, October 5th in Japan before then being exclusively available to stream on Crunchyroll. You can currently catch up with everything that's happened in Jujutsu Kaisen's first two seasons so far (and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) now streaming with Crunchyroll as well. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

