Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Gojo Really Dead? Nobody Knows These Days
Jujutsu Kaisen has left fans reeling with its latest teaser regarding Gojo's status.
Jujutsu Kaisen knows how to keep us guessing. Time and again, the series has pulled out heart-stopping cliffhangers and last-minute revelations. From deaths to resurrections, nothing is too much for Jujutsu Kaisen. Of course, this is why the fandom all but imploded a year ago when Gojo Satoru seemingly died... but we're not so sure that is the case now.
If you are caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, well – you know the issue. In fact, you may have heard about the problem even if you are not versed in Jujutsu Kaisen. When the manga put out its latest update, Jujutsu Kaisen ended with a cliffhanger teasing Gojo's revival, and the entire Internet rose up.
As you can see below, the fandom is still on the fence about Gojo's return. Plenty believed the world's strongest sorcerer would pull through his fight with Sukuna, but that was never a promise. As the manga went on, it felt more and more likely that Gojo was dead. It isn't every day a sorcerer can survive being bisected, but then again, there is no other sorcerer quite like Gojo.
The jury is out on Gojo's return, but right now, fans are praying for a miracle. Jujutsu Kaisen is all about building a new foundation for jujutsu society, and while Gojo was raised in the old ways, he is eager to see the world spring anew. Fans are hopeful Gojo will live to see that new society rise up, so we will see what creator Gege Akutami has in store before long...!
If you want to check out Jujutsu Kaisen, the manga is available on the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:
"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."
Thanos Speaks the Truth
#JJK260 Gojo to Sukuna next chap: pic.twitter.com/cfndDy1dnS— Myamura (@Go_Jover) May 16, 2024
Don't Let Us Down...!
having a good day this week and then remembering all the possibilities that can happen in jjk 261 (my mental health depends on gojo) pic.twitter.com/516gg2JhtV— ً (@vantaeprod) May 20, 2024
Piece It Together
YALL ARENT GETTING IT GHOST IS LIKE A METAPHOR BECAUSE YOU LOOK LIKE YOUVE SEEN A GHOST WHEN YOU SEE SOMEONE YOU ARENT EXPECTING TO SEE ITS ACTUALLY HIM HES BACK GOJO I NEVER DOUBTED YOU https://t.co/heBIr7k1n8 pic.twitter.com/tmwfOQXfFd— Luna ✭ DADDYS HOME (@trafalgartoru) May 16, 2024
So Close, So Far
WELCOME BACK SATORU GOJO pic.twitter.com/i439A15qlS— ✮ kylee ✮ JJK SPOILERS (@cheripluton) May 16, 2024
It Could Happen...!
If Gojo really comes back and then win this will go from the most clowned moment to one of the most goated lines in Shonen history pic.twitter.com/JLlnHMxV7F— KaiyoBreeze ☀️ (Fly High King 🕊️💔) (@KaiyoBreeze) May 19, 2024
Peek-a-Boo
"THOSE EYES ARE UNMISTAKABLE"— VishalSid (@VishalSid_1) May 16, 2024
"THE GHOST OF THE STRONGEST"
GOJO SATORU FANS WE ARE SOO BACK😭🙏#JJKSpoilers #jjk260 pic.twitter.com/88QQOt6iOA
The Math Is Mathing
wait someone said yesterday that today will be 236 days since gojo’s death AND HE ACTUALLY CAME BACK EXACTLY 236 DAYS LATER NONE OF THIS WAS A COINCIDENCE #JJK260 pic.twitter.com/i97f6zMjIe— baeli 💫 (@BIGDADDYGOJO) May 16, 2024
The Ultimate Troll
"no way, was that gojo?!?!"
"nah man thats a ghost created from yuji's domain expansion!!!!"
inumaki with blue contacts: pic.twitter.com/j3WpfVHgQZ— cage 🇵🇸🕊️ (@CAGEtheGEGEG) May 18, 2024
Careful What You Wish For
how i'm gonna be reading the 261 leaks this week in case gojo is just a hallucination pic.twitter.com/fIjJV5SKhq— abbie ★ (@biyuuji) May 21, 2024
What Do We Think?
#JJK260
Is Gojo really back?
Did he not die back then?
If he didn't die how did heal himself?
If he did die, how did he come back?
Is this Gojo a vengeful cursed spirit like Naoya?
My head is exploding with lots of questions. But a part of my brain doesn't fully trusts a…— Myamura (@Go_Jover) May 16, 2024
