Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Gojo Really Dead? Nobody Knows These Days

Jujutsu Kaisen knows how to keep us guessing. Time and again, the series has pulled out heart-stopping cliffhangers and last-minute revelations. From deaths to resurrections, nothing is too much for Jujutsu Kaisen. Of course, this is why the fandom all but imploded a year ago when Gojo Satoru seemingly died... but we're not so sure that is the case now.

If you are caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, well – you know the issue. In fact, you may have heard about the problem even if you are not versed in Jujutsu Kaisen. When the manga put out its latest update, Jujutsu Kaisen ended with a cliffhanger teasing Gojo's revival, and the entire Internet rose up.

As you can see below, the fandom is still on the fence about Gojo's return. Plenty believed the world's strongest sorcerer would pull through his fight with Sukuna, but that was never a promise. As the manga went on, it felt more and more likely that Gojo was dead. It isn't every day a sorcerer can survive being bisected, but then again, there is no other sorcerer quite like Gojo.

The jury is out on Gojo's return, but right now, fans are praying for a miracle. Jujutsu Kaisen is all about building a new foundation for jujutsu society, and while Gojo was raised in the old ways, he is eager to see the world spring anew. Fans are hopeful Gojo will live to see that new society rise up, so we will see what creator Gege Akutami has in store before long...!

If you want to check out Jujutsu Kaisen, the manga is available on the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

