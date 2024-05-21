South Park: The End of Obesity Shares First Stills

South Park is coming back to screens with a brand new special in just a few more days, and South Park: The End of Obesity has shared its first stills ahead of its premiere with Paramount+! South Park wrapped up Season 26 of its run with Comedy Central last Spring, but it was far from the end of new material we'd see from the series. Ever since, fans have gotten to see South Park continue its story with exclusive specials on Paramount+ taking on many of the hot button subjects at the time. And it looks like the next special is going to continue this hot streak!

With the previous South Park special on Paramount+ taking on some of its wildest topics yet as it addressed the rise of Prime drinks and OnlyFans, it looks like South Park: The End of Obesity is jumping right back into the frying pan as it addressed the current trend of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs becoming popular online and with celebrities. Teasing how the people of South Park will be responding to this new trend, you can check out the first stills from South Park: The End of Obesity below ahead of its Paramount+ premiere.

The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action.



The new exclusive event SOUTH PARK: THE END OF OBESITY premieres May 24, 2024 on Paramount+! #SouthPark… pic.twitter.com/xzzjyNZc1K — South Park (@SouthPark) May 21, 2024

What to Know for the Next South Park Special

South Park: The End of Obesity will be premiering on May 24th with Paramount+ in the United States and Canada, and May 25th in Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. As for what to expect from South Park: The End of Obesity, Paramount+ teases what to expect from the new special as such, "The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action."

If you wanted to see more of these exclusive South Park specials released in between each of the newest seasons, you can find South Park Post COVID, Post COVID: The Return of COVID, South Park: The Streaming Wars Parts 1 and 2, South Park: Joining the Panderverse, and South Park (Not Suitable for Children) now streaming with Paramount+.

You can also check out the special concert for the series' 25th Anniversary there as well if you still want to check out more of it in action. If you wanted to catch up with the original South Park series up to this point to get ready for what to expect from what's coming next, you can now find the 26 season series now streaming with Max.