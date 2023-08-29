Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Is Giving Choso a Big Glow-Up

In a few days, Yuji Itadori and his fellow students at Jujutsu Tech are going to deal with some major events as a part of Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc. With two major threats making a comeback in Geto and Mahito, two of the strongest antagonists of the first anime season, the villainous forces have some major allies in fighting against Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, and Gojo. One of the biggest villains looking to make a return is Choso, a powerful cursed energy wielder, who has been given a glow-up from his first season appearance.

If you need a refresher on Choso from Jujutsu Kaisen's first season, he was one of the brothers that played a role in the "Death Panting Arc", which capped off the initial season by putting Yuji and company through the wringer. While Choso's brothers were defeated by the students of Jujutsu Tech, the villain has remained in the background working alongside Geto and Mahito for what lies ahead. The trio of characters is simply the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Shibuya Incident Arc, as they have some serious back-up when it comes to their plans to change the world. Rest assured, the highly anticipated arc will change the world of Jujutsu Kaisen forever.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya Incident Glow-Up

Following the release of the first trailer for the Shibuya Incident Arc, anime fans took notice that the Jujutsu Kaisen television series gave Choso's design a few tweaks. With the nefarious antagonist set to play a big role in the next arc of the anime, it should come as no surprise that MAPPA gave the villain something of a reboot.

If you want to learn more about the Shibuya Incident Arc, Jujutsu Kaisen released an official description for what is one of the biggest arcs of the anime so far, "The last laugh will be of either a human or a curse. Gojo Satoru will be in the right place at the right time. We need to get every advantage if we're to seal him. We'll proceed on October 31st in Shibuya. In October 2018, tensions are rising within the Jujutsu Technical College long after the Goodwill Event was attacked by special-grade cursed spirits and a spy's identity was finally revealed. Who was the mole and what was their purpose?

Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Gojo Satoru. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait out the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."