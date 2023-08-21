Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Releases Recap Episode Ahead of Shibuya Arc: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for Season 2's next arc to kick in at the end of the month, and the anime has released a special new recap episode ahead of the Shibuya Incident Arc's debut! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 kicked off its new episodes along with the rest of the Summer 2023 anime schedule with the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs from Gege Akutami's original manga series. This flashback into Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto's past is incredibly important to fill in the gaps left from the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie and the first season of the TV anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be returning with the Shibuya Incident Arc later this month as it kicks off a huge new wave of episodes for the anime, but it's important to get a handle on just how much happened between Gojo and Geto before the new arc begins. There's some important set up to big events happening later, and thankfully Crunchyroll has released an official recap episode going over both the events of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's flashback arc and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie all in a single package. You can check it out below:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen before the Shibuya Arc kicks off, now is the perfect time to check it all out. You can find both the first season of the TV anime and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie now streaming with Crunchyroll along with all of the episodes from Season 2 thus far. They will be streaming Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc alongside its debut later this Summer as well, and it's likely that the anime will continue with its second cour through the Fall 2023 anime schedule.

If you're jumping into the franchise for the first time, Crunchyroll teases Jujutsu Kaisen as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

