Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Releases Shibuya Arc Poster

The time has come, guys. It has been ages since we were introduced to Jujutsu Kaisen on screen, and now the TV series is gearing up for the arc we've been waiting for. After tackling Gojo's Past arc, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to kickstart the Shibuya Incident arc this month, and we just got our first poster for the awaited comeback.

As you can see below, the new poster comes courtesy of MAPPA. Yuji is seen dead middle here as he walks in front of a collage of faces. From Geto to Gojo, you can find all the big players of the Shibuya arc in this background. All of Yuji's classmates can be spotted including his peers in Kyoto. And of course, we can see some familiar villains lurking in the midst.

(Photo: MAPPA)

After all, the Shibuya arc is going to feature some of the series' most intense battles period. The arc marks a turning point in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, after all. After Geto throws the gauntlet down to Gojo, Shibuya becomes a war zone come Halloween, and its outcome promises to determine the future of jujutsu society. It will fall to our favorite sorcerers to defend their posts, but the question remains whether Gojo and the gang are capable of fending off everyone.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen ahead of this arc, you best binge the show ASAP. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more details on the series, you can read up on Jujutsu Kaisen's synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this latest look at Jujustu Kaisen? Are you excited for season 2 to tackle the Shibuya arc? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!