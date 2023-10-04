Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares Episode 11 Stills

Jujutsu Kaisen season two has made a huge impression on fans. From its first throwback arc to its most recent Gojo twist, the show has been busy. Now, Jujutsu Kaisen season two is gearing up for its next episode drop, and we've been given a new look at episode 11 ahead of its launch.

As you can see below, a set of new stills was released for Jujutsu Kaisen's next episode. It seems the update is going to put Yuji and Megumi on blast. After all, the pair are still reeling from Gojo's sealing, so the two students are eager to pummel anyone who stops them from rescuing their teacher.

(Photo: MAPPA Studios)

In these new stills, we can see Megumi and Yuji teaming up with one another in battle. The duo is also joined by a rather surprising guest. After all, some bunnies have made their way to the battlefield, and one of them seems to be twinning with Yuji in one shot.

Obviously, Jujutsu Kaisen season two has plenty of ground to cover before it closes this winter. Gojo may be the sealed, but there are other top-tier fighters present in Shibuya right now. From Toge to Nanami, we've yet to experience the full intensity of this epic Jujutsu Kaisen arc. So if you are not caught up with the anime, you can binge Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this latest look at Jujutsu Kaisen season two? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!