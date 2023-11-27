Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 Promo Released: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is reaching the end of the Shibuya Incident arc through the final episodes slated to air through the rest of the year, and fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with Episode 19 of the season! Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident arc has been one of the most impressive in the anime to date with some major fights changing the status quo of the series, but it's far from over as there are still some key fights that have yet to happen with some of the characters who have yet to see any action this season so far.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's latest episode not only kicked off the highly anticipated fight between Yuji Itadori and Mahito, but the final moments also teased that Nobara Kugisaki will be kicking off her major fight of the arc as she's taking on Mahito as well. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not she walks out of this fight alive with the promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 teasing the first look at this big fight. You can check it out below:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 43

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 is titled "Right and Wrong, Part Two" and will be releasing on Thursday, November 30th overseas before being available to stream exclusively with Crunchyroll not long after. Now that some of the biggest fights are about to kick in, you can catch up with everything that's happened in the second season so far (and the first season along with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) streaming with Crunchyroll. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

What are you hoping to see from Jujutsu Kaisen's next Season 2 episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!