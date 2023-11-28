Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta Channels Thor in Bloody Manga Cliffhanger

If there is one thing we know about Jujutsu Kaisen, it is not to mess with sorcerers. From Megumi to Maki, age is hardly an issue when it comes to the strength of jujutsu users. Gojo exemplifies this truth as he's more powerful than any of the world's elders, and he is not alone in his power. Sorcerers like Yuta are also insanely strong, and now Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 has given the boy the ultimate Avengers cut.

The whole thing went live this week as Shonen Jump put out its newest issue. It was there Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 went live with Geto, or rather Kenjaku, at the helm. The man found himself trapped in an imaginative domain, and this hold allowed Yuta to sneak up on Geto. The villain was left with zero time to counter, and in the end, the possessed corpse was decapitated.

According to Yuta, he made sure to go for the head while fighting Geto, and this line should sound familiar to Marvel fans. Thor reiterated these words in Avengers: Endgame after being chastised in Avengers: Infinity War. When fighting Thanos before The Snap, Thor landed a blow on the beast, but it did not phase the titan. Thanos told Thor he should have gone for the head, so the God of Thunder did just that in Avengers: Endgame when he reunited with Thanos.

Now, Jujutsu Kaisen has taken a queue from Avengers. Much like Thor before him, Yuta went for the head with Geto, and the decapitation seems to have rendered the corpse useless. After all, Geto's body was being possessed by Kenjaku, and the cursed entity is centrally located in the brain. If Yuta is smart, he will find a way to destroy Geto's infected brain as soon as possible lest Kenjaku finds a way to carry on his will like vowed.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, no sweat! The manga is easy to find courtesy of the Shonen Jump app. So for more information on the hit supernatural series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

