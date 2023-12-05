Jujutsu Kaisen Exec Believes One Thing Can Save the Japan's Anime Industry

Terumi Nishii, a veteran anime exec on Jujutsu Kaisen and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, says the anime industry is on the road to collapse unless something is done.

These days, the anime industry is thriving, and the medium is growing in popularity by the day. If you did not realize, anime has become easier to binge than ever thanks to streaming, and this access has turned anime into a tour de force. Of course, this means the industry is facing more pressure than ever to deliver, and plenty of artists are being burn out by notoriously bad work conditions. And now, one anime veteran says there is really only one thing that can keep the anime industry from crumbling in Japan.

The confession comes from social media courtesy of Terumi Nishii. The artist and producer has been in the anime game for decades now. From Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Death Note, Nishii has done it all. So when the artist sounded an alarm on X (Twitter), fans listened.

まじで終わってますからね。香川さんたちの世代が抜けたら一気にぜんぶ終わる。

それまでに育成スキームをなんとかしないと。RT — 西位 輝実 NlSHII Terumi (@NishiiTerumi) November 28, 2023

"Seriously, it's over. Once Kagawa's generation leaves, everything will end at once. We need to do something about training courses by then," Nishii shared.

"Animation studios can't handle the nurturing of new personnel. This is because the ones who have been nurturing animators up until now are allfreelance animators. It's impossible for clueless companies that only understand numbers."

Clearly, Nishii was not mincing words with their message. Looking back to the days of Hisashi Kagawa's reign, Nishii's message notes just how much the anime industry has changed since then. With required overtime and unlivable freelance wages, the anime industry has some infamously awful flaws. Studios like MAPPA have been in headlines as of late because of their production demands, and according to Nishii, this environment will spell the end of Japan's anime dominance unless something changes. The next generation of animators needs some guidance, and they are not getting the training they need.

