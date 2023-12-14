Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Redeems Yuji in Epic New Episode
Jujutsu Kaisen season two just redeemed Yuji in episode 21 with some seriously epic animation.
If there is one thing we can count on Jujutsu Kaisen doing, it is going hard. Earlier this year, the hit anime returned to television with season two, and the show has done nothing but exceed expectations. Despite recent schedule troubles, the animation team behind Jujutsu Kaisen deserves all the flowers for their work. And this week, Jujutsu Kaisen went all the way in giving Yuji the redemption of a lifetime.
As you can see in the slides below, Jujutsu Kaisen season two did not play around today. When episode 21 went live, it brought Yuji Itadori face to face with his biggest nemesis. Since season one, Yuji has had beef with Mahito, and the curse only deepened the rift in season two. From Nanami to Nobara, the curse has taken out two of Yuji's beloved people, and he gets to take revenge this week.
Filled with smooth hand-to-hand combat and intense Todo scenes, Jujutsu Kaisen season two shines this week with its new episode. Its title "Metamorphosis" could not be more apt for Yuji. Despite his grief, the boy is able to find a place within himself to grow stronger in the face of adversity. And by the end of today's episode, well – Mahito was left running for cover while Yuji stalked his desperate prey.
What do you think about this latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen? Has the Shibuya Incident arc lived up to expectations? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
Todo Is the GOAT
TODO'S POWER OF LOVE EVEN HAS MAHITO GOING "HEH? HUH? HAH?" AND THE MUSIC IM FUCKING CRYINGG #jujutsukaisen pic.twitter.com/hW9YWvIPpg— piu• (@lovsatoruu) December 14, 2023
Pop Off!
Holy Hell what is this Hand to Hand combat, The OST 🔥🔥🔥— DRIZZI (@Ragnar_AY) December 14, 2023
This is Pure Insanity, K1ro? #JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/6mRC9XtLMu
The Absolute Fear
Yuji put the fear of god in Mahito. Bro definitely deserved it after putting Yuji through hell#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/1zvkgO1MfT— Zeus (@Promithean11) December 14, 2023
Karma Is Coming
SEEING MAHITO CRYING AND WHINNG MAKES ME SATISFIED LMAOO#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦pic.twitter.com/ZqblM43qDK— VishalSid (@VishalSid_1) December 14, 2023
We Go Together
WHERE YOU GO I GO 🐇🐺 pic.twitter.com/88wbFq3KZs— Guraグラ (@GuraGem) December 14, 2023
Predator vs Prey
A wonderful idea of portraying Yuji as an A-Pex predator with the wolves hunting down Mahito symbolized as the Prey(rabbits) with that broken leg and A complete mental breakdown
This episode was beautifully directed#JujutsuKaisen #jjk #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/tfNQyL6W7u pic.twitter.com/rPp6b0Kxrb— DRIZZI (@Ragnar_AY) December 14, 2023
The Very Best
My favourite type of animation spikes. 🔥
Considering Mahito's ability & Yuji/Todo having mostly hands, I can already tell this is going to me one of my favourite experiences of the Season. Less lights, energy blasts, etc, all motion. 🙏🏽#呪術廻戦 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/Tg39kdtGYk— Shadz (@ShadzMangaOnly) December 14, 2023
A Total Turnover
the contrast between Yuji last week vs. this week…..THIS is PEAK #jujutsukaisen pic.twitter.com/Gjm5VFuftq— baeli 💫 (@BIGDADDYGOJO) December 14, 2023
Yuji Isn't Playing
The Fear in Mahito's Voice, Yuji being inhumanly cold with Mahito panicking. Yuji literally Broke Mahito Man they literally upscaled the Manga.
"I'm You"has lived upto it's Hype. #JujutsuKaisen #JJK #呪術廻戦pic.twitter.com/YWyoRCaAY4 pic.twitter.com/GK8lJGjaHK— DRIZZI (@Ragnar_AY) December 14, 2023
Run, Boy, Run
#呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen— Jaeger (@ParasiticEager) December 14, 2023
Mahito runing like a stray dog while Yuji just walking towards him like a predator
Now that switched real fast prey to predator to predator prey pic.twitter.com/x0s2QECs2y