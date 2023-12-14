Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Redeems Yuji in Epic New Episode

If there is one thing we can count on Jujutsu Kaisen doing, it is going hard. Earlier this year, the hit anime returned to television with season two, and the show has done nothing but exceed expectations. Despite recent schedule troubles, the animation team behind Jujutsu Kaisen deserves all the flowers for their work. And this week, Jujutsu Kaisen went all the way in giving Yuji the redemption of a lifetime.

As you can see in the slides below, Jujutsu Kaisen season two did not play around today. When episode 21 went live, it brought Yuji Itadori face to face with his biggest nemesis. Since season one, Yuji has had beef with Mahito, and the curse only deepened the rift in season two. From Nanami to Nobara, the curse has taken out two of Yuji's beloved people, and he gets to take revenge this week.

Filled with smooth hand-to-hand combat and intense Todo scenes, Jujutsu Kaisen season two shines this week with its new episode. Its title "Metamorphosis" could not be more apt for Yuji. Despite his grief, the boy is able to find a place within himself to grow stronger in the face of adversity. And by the end of today's episode, well – Mahito was left running for cover while Yuji stalked his desperate prey.

