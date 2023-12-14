Jujutsu Kaisen Board Game Announced

Jujutsu Kaisen is at its peak these days, and we have the anime's latest season to thank. If you did not know, the hit series made a comeback in the summer, and Jujutsu Kaisen season two is nearly finished with the Shibuya Incident arc. Now, the pivotal arc is getting a very special tribute, and it comes courtesy of a brand-new board game.

Yes, that is right. Jujutsu Kaisen is getting a board game, and we're not talking about a skinned classic. An original board game has been crafted for Jujutsu Kaisen, and it allows players to step into the shoes of a cursed spirit.

As you can see above, a promo for the Jujutsu Kaisen board game has been released, and it breaks down everything you need to know. It turns out the game asks players to become a cursed spirit, and their goal is to run away from Gojo Satoru. Set amidst the Shibuya Incident arc, players will have to complete various tasks to avoid Gojo as he chases them through the subway. And given Gojo's power, well – you can guess what will happen once the sorcerer gets their hands on you should you fail.

Currently, this Jujutsu Kaisen board game is slated to debut in Spring 2024 overseas. There is no word yet on whether Shueisha Games will release this tabletop title outside of Japan.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you should know the anime is easier to find than ever. The hit anime is streaming on Crunchyroll right now, and the ongoing Jujutsu Kaisen manga is available on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the hit series, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

