Jujutsu Kaisen's Mahoraga Gets Hilarious Low Cost Cosplay

The Shibuya Incident Arc has been one of the biggest anime storylines of 2023, and Jujutsu Kaisen still has a number of episodes to go in its second season. While the latest arc already set the stakes high by placing Satoru Gojo in the Prison Realm, things have only gone from bad to worse when it comes to the dire scenario that the heroes of Jujutsu Tech now face. Following the release of the all-powerful being known as Mahoraga, Low-Cost Cosplay has brought the Shikigami to life.

For those who have the ability to summon the Shikigami in Jujutsu Kaisen's universe, bringing forth Mahoraga is a last-ditch effort for dire situations. Thanks to Mahoraga's wild power level, the Shikigami is impossible to control, which is a fact that Megumi knew when he was forced to summon him. Following his brutal fight against his resurrected father Toji, Megumi was left with no other option but was luckily able to survive the experience thanks to the interjection of the king of curses, Sukuna. Thanks to the battle between Mahoraga and Sukuna, Shibuya suffered greatly as a result as countless people were killed, leaving Yuji Itadori to witness the destruction and attempt to hold himself together as the war in Shibuya rages on.

Mahoraga's Low-Cost Makeover

In the fight between the king of curses and the most powerful Shikigami, Sukuna was able to take the win. Using his devastating domain expansion, Sukuna was able to overcome Mahoraga's healing factor that would routinely make any injury immediately be healed. With the Shikigami destroyed, it will be interesting to see if he can be summoned in the future of the supernatural shonen series.

One of the biggest aspects of the Shibuya Incident Arc has been its ability to eliminate heroes and villains alike at a frantic pitch. In recent episodes, the likes of Nanami and Jogo were killed and more might be on the chopping block before the second season comes to an end. While a third season of Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to be confirmed at this point, there is plenty of material from the manga to produce a number of anime episodes.

What has been your favorite moment of the Shibuya Incident Arc so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.