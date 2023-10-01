Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Celebrates Geto's Gross Reveal

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached a major turning point as Season 2 of the anime continues through the Fall, and one awesome cosplay is paying homage to Suguru Geto's gross reveal in the anime's latest episodes! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been setting the stage for the true draw of the Shibuya Incident as the first few episodes of the arc saw Satoru Gojo take on some of the Cursed Spirits but ultimately fall for the trap that Geto had set for him. But there was an even bigger reveal to come as Satoru Gojo quickly realized that it wasn't actually Geto at all.

Jujutsu Kaisen's biggest twist of Season 2 so far revealed that the "Geto" we have been watching in the anime wasn't really the same one we had seen back in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It instead was a talking brain that took over Geto's body and techniques. It was revealed in a rather gross manner as "Geto" took off the top of his head, and artist @sailorkayla on TikTok brought this to life in an awesome way by showing off just how wild of a reveal this really was. Check it out:

How to Catch Up With Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

This surprise ended up being such a shock to Gojo that it created the window necessary to seal him within the Prison Realm. Now Yuji Itadori and the others are being forced to survive without their strongest fighter on their side, so it's the perfect time to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen's episodes (and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what's coming our way in the rest of the season's episodes, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

How do you feel about Geto's big reveal in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!