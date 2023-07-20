Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Unveils Gojo's Blue Curse: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen has the anime fandom wrapped around its finger right now, and we can thanks season two for the obsession. After some time away from TV, Jujutsu Kaisen is back in action as Gojo and Geto are heading up their own arc. This week, the arc finally kicked off a long-awaited battle between Gojo and Toji. So yes, that means Gojo's infamous blue technique was just revealed to the world in all its powerful glory.

The whole thing went live today as the new episode of Jujutsu Kaisen pit Gojo against Toji. The latter was hellbent on showing up Gojo not just as a mercenary but as a sorcerer. Toji's intense strategy took Gojo by surprise, and when he realized this battle was life-or-death, the white-haired sorcerer whipped out his infamous move.

Manga readers have been waiting for ages to see Gojo's Cursed Technique Lapse: Blue go live, and it did not disappoint. As you can see above, the animation for this attack was gorgeous as expected thanks to MAPPA Studio. The sakuga paired Gojo's powerful technique with a devastating sense of destruction. So as you can imagine, Gojo's Blue technique has its own anime fandom now.

For those unfamiliar with the technique, Gojo says Blue allows him to manipulate his Limitless ability and create a void. Essentially, Blue makes its user amplify the amount of cursed energy they're using through Limitless, and it creates a void of sorts. Similar to a huge magnet, Blue creates a sphere that attracts anything and everything near it. As the energy put into the technique rises, Blue becomes more attractive, and it is able to rip apart buildings in seconds and blow apart humans. But even with this power at hand, Gojo is unable to block Toji. The mercenary defeats the student with a series of vicious blows, so it seems Limitless does have its limits.

If you are not caught up with this latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. For more details on the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

