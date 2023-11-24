Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Inks Mahoraga in New Sketch

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc has thrown major challenges at Yuji Itadori and the other members of Jujutsu Tech. When Gojo was placed in the Prison Realm by his archenemy Suguru Geto, the world has lost one of its strongest forces for good, opening the floodgates for evil sorcerers to take advantage. In a recent fight that saw Megumi struggling to stay alive, the young sorcerer revealed his "trump card" and summoned a creature known as Mahoraga, who creator Gege Akutami has shared new art of.

Megumi's power comes from his status as a part of a specific bloodline that can summon creatures known as "Shikigami". While this is usually seen as a collection of animals ranging from rabbits to wolves to elephants, Yuji's ally has the ability to summon a creature whose full name is "Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Diving General Mahoraga". Mahoraga isn't just a powerhouse but has the ability to regenerate from almost any wound. Thanks to his energy level, Megumi cannot control the Shikigami once he is summoned, as we saw in the Shibuya Incident Arc. Luckily for Megumi, Mahoraga ran into none other than Sukuna, though the residents of Shibuya suffered majorly as a result.

Gege Akutami Resurrects Mahoraga

As anime viewers witnessed, Sukuna was able to claim victory while fighting Mahoraga thanks to his "Domain Expansion". Despite Mahoraga's ridiculous healing factor, he was unable to survive Sukuna's attack as his domain unleashed so many cuts that it reduced the Shikigami to atoms. While Mahoraga was defeated, a good portion of Shibuya was destroyed and Yuji was forced to look at the results.

While Yuji might have been able to reclaim his body, he didn't have much time to celebrate this fact as he had to not only witness the destruction caused by Sukuna but also see one of his closest allies brutally murdered. Nanami might have survived the fiery attack from Jogo, but the hero was felled by Mahito thanks to a surprise attack. There are a few episodes left before the Shibuya Incident Arc comes to an end with Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, but there are still some major events to come.

What has been your favorite moment of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.