Jujutsu Kaisen Upends Anime Fans Over Season Two's Biggest Death

Since the start, Jujutsu Kaisen has known how to rip apart the hearts of its fans. Creator Gege Akutami has has never shied away from tough situations while writing, and his intense plots often put Jujutsu Kaisen characters in mortal danger. While some survive these encounters, many do not. And now, Jujutsu Kaisen season two has left fans bereft over the loss of a genuine hero.

So be warned! There are major spoilers below for Jujutsu Kaisen season two. You've been warned!

For those keeping up with Jujutsu Kaisen season two, you should know today's episode was a rough one. You might have thought Sukuna's comeback was as bad as the Shibuya arc could get, but that would be a mistake. The arc got even tougher this week, and episode 18 ended in the death of Nanami Kento.

As you can see in the slides below, the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is in tears over Nanami's death. The Jujutsu Kaisen manga made it clear ages ago that Nanami's death was imminent this season, but that warning made little difference for fans. Thanks to the animators at MAPPA Studios, Jujutsu Kaisen season two gave Nanami a truly gorgeous, emotional farewell. The scene emphasized the importance of jujutsu's new generation now that heavyweights like Gojo and Nanami are out of the picture. But with Sukuna's recent reign fresh in mind, there is no telling how the community will react to the Shibuya Incident arc.

If you want to rewatch Nanami's best moments in Jujutsu Kaisen, the show is easy to find. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll right now.

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

