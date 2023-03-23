Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares New Posters of Gojo, Geto

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest series in anime right now, and the show will be back on television shortly. This summer, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is slated to debut, and all eyes are on Gojo Satoru as such. After all, the show will return with an arc all about Gojo's past, and we just got two new posters to celebrate the big comeback.

As you can see below, the official Twitter for Jujutsu Kaisen posted artwork of Gojo and Geto for the world. The two character posters were released ahead of Anime Japan, and it would put things lightly to say fans are obsessed. After all, these visuals show the boys in their heyday, and Geto looks unfairly cool in his Jujutsu Tech uniform.

Gojo is seen to the right, and his icy blue eyes are covered in retro shades. Wearing a tight-fitting uniform, the Jujutsu sorcerer looks incredibly cocky in his poster, and that suits Gojo for the most part. The character mellowed out after high school, but during his youth, Gojo was obnoxiously confident in his powers. The only reason Gojo grew out of the trait was Geto, but as we all know, the sorcerer has his own incredibly powerful cursed technique. We got to see it at work in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and it would make most sorcerers wave a white flag in record time.

So far, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has danced around the relationship Gojo and Geto forged in school, but season 2 will lay it out for everyone to see. We got our biggest look at the pair during Jujutsu Kaisen 0, but the prequel film ended in tragedy with Geto's death. Now, we will learn how the sorcerer came to turn his back on jujutsu society through this new season. And ultimately, Jujutsu Kaisen will give us some answers as to how Geto is back from the grave and working with the worst kind of curses imaginable.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime's first season is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. You can also find Jujutsu Kaisen 0 streaming digitally, and there are physical copies available as well. As for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, creator Gege Akutami is still publishing the series regularly, and you can read up on it through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app.

Are you excited for Jujutsu Kaisen season two? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.