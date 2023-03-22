Kaiju No. 8 Anime Hypes Stars In New Character Posters

The Kaiju No. 8 anime has been in the midst of production for a planned release next year, and fans have gotten a cool new look at two of the main characters at the center of it all with some new posters showing off their character designs for Kaiju No. 8's anime debut! Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga has been one of the most successful releases catching fire with fans on Shueisha's Jump+ app, so it was no surprise to find out that a new anime adaptation was now in the works. But updates on the new project have been slim.

Kaiju No.8's anime has steadily been revealing more from the production and showing off a closer look at the main roster of characters with a slate of posters showing off more of the Japan Defense Force fighters taking on the kaiju anime threats we will see in the new series. The latest updates from Kaiju No. 8's anime have revealed closer looks at the anime designs for Mina Ashiro and Reno Ichika, both play huge roles in the story along the main hero and titular kaiju, Kafka Hibino. Check out Kaiju No. 8's newest anime posters below:

What to Know for Kaiju No. 8 Anime

Kaiju No. 8 is currently scheduled for a release in 2024, and will feature animation production from studio Production I.G. and kaiju anime designs from Studio Khara. Main cast and staff details have yet to be announced as of this writing, but if you wanted to read Kaiju No 8. and catch up with the series before its anime debut, you can now find Kaiju No. 8 with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. Viz Media teases the first volume of Kaiju No. 8's manga as such:

"Kafka hopes to one day keep his pact with his childhood friend Mina to join the Japan Defense Force and fight by her side. But while she's out neutralizing kaiju as Third Division captain, Kafka is stuck cleaning up the aftermath of her battles. When a sudden rule change makes Kafka eligible for the Defense Force, he decides to try out for the squad once more. There's just one problem—he's made the Defense Force's neutralization list under the code name Kaiju No. 8."

How do you like this newest look at Kaiju No. 8's characters for the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!