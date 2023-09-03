New Jujutsu Kaisen Key Visual Summons Mechamaru's Power

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is about to ramp up the pace. When the show came back to TV in July, all eyes were on Gojo Satoru as we got a look at his past. Now, the season has changed and so too has the anime's arc. Jujutsu Kaisen is now tackling its Shibuya arc, and we just got a new key visual to celebrate!

As you can see below, the artwork brings Mechamaru to life in a terrifying style. We can see the Cursed Corpse on the offense here as he's handled by Kokichi Muta in the background. After all, Muta spent much of his life manipulating the puppet because of his own illnesses, but that has all shifted in Jujutsu Kaisen season two.

【New Visual】

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

"Shibuya Incident Arc"



Mechamaru to wage fierce battle with Mahito! The episode 7 is scheduled for September 7 on Crunchyroll! 🔥



✨More: https://t.co/c3aX8253Rf pic.twitter.com/xRuKfEJ3lY — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) September 1, 2023

How so? Well if you are caught up with the series, you will know already. In the first episode of the Shibuya arc, Yuji and his friends were tasked to discover the identity of their school's mole. Audiences went on to learn that Muta was behind the leak as he was feeding info to Mahito. In return, our villains healed most of Muta's congenital illnesses, and he betrayed Mahito's gang as expected. So of course, the two men began an epic showdown.

Mechamaru has shown himself to be a rather terrifying weapon, and Muta is very skilled as using the Cursed Corpse. From its hidden weapons to its use of Cursed Energy, Mechamaru is a force to reckon with. But as we all know, Mahito is never one to undertake a battle if he doesn't believe he will win.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can catch more of this mecha battle in season two soon. The show is on the air right now, so new episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen can be found on Crunchyroll each week. For more info on the supernatural series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen visual? Is the anime's take on Shibuya living up to the hype so far? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!