Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Kickstarts Its Shibuya Arc, Fans Cannot Stop Crying

The time is finally here. Jujutsu Kaisen has released the first installment for what is the biggest arc of the anime series to date, the Shibuya Incident Arc. Starting things off with a bang, Yuji Itadori first deals with some hilarious slice-of-life problems while trouble is a-brewing thanks to the work of the shonen series' villains. Setting the stage for a disastrous series of events that will change the world of Jujutsu Tech forever, anime fans are taking the opportunity to laugh, cry, and sit in awe of the latest storyline.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

The first main reason why this episode might get anime fans misty-eyed is the return of Ozawa, a former classmate of Yuji's who long held a crush on the shonen protagonist. Originally losing weight in an effort to become Yuji's girlfriend, her advances are turned down thanks to the hero's aloofness, though having Itadori for a boyfriend might be signing her own death sentence.

On the flip side, the episode also reveals that there has been a traitor in the midst of Jujutsu Tech. Mechamura had apparently struck a deal with the anime's villains, Geto and Mihato, supplying them with information in exchange for his own body being healed. Introduced to the series as a cursed energy wielder who used a puppet to be his proxy, we are able to see Mechamura at his strongest, as he summons a giant supernatural mech to fight against the villains he had betrayed his friends for. Aiming to get in touch with Gojo before it is too late, Mechamura has unleashed an attack against Mihato to cap off the episode, ending with quite the cliffhanger.

