Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc Has a New Contender: the Duolingo Bird

Jujutsu Kaisen is ready to tackle one of its most intense arcs yet. As September rolls in, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will move on to the long-awaited Shibuya arc. The story will pit Gojo's team of sorcerers against Geto's veritable army of curses. And now, it seems yet another foe is joining in on the situation all thanks to the Duolingo bird mascot.

Yes, you did read that right. Even Duolingo is getting on the ordeal. Over on X (Twitter), Duolingo reacted to the latest Jujutsu Kaisen trailer, and the clip inspired our favorite green bird to transform into Sukuna.

As you can see above, the hilarious crossover shows Duolingo's iconic mascot all dressed up for war. The mascot is dressed up in black tattoos that match the ones Sukuna rocks. From their arms to their torso and head, the Duolingo bird is all made up, and they're even rocking a pair of extra eyes like the King of Curses.

Clearly, the Duolingo mascot is ready to roll up to Shibuya, and we have no doubt the multilingual bird would do damage. The viral mascot is known for being pushy, after all. If Duolingo's bird could harness its aggressive personality in battle, well – we're not sure Gojo or Seto would stand a chance.

Thankfully, the two sorcerers do not have to worry about the Duolingo bird. Gojo will be facing off with Geto in the Shibuya arc while Yuji and our other heroes handle their own showdowns. The fate of jujutsu society is in the balance, and Jujutsu Kaisen's new arc will set its next era. So if you need to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below before checking out the show on Crunchyroll.

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

