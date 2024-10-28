Megan Thee Stallion Is Working on Her Very Own Anime

Just when you think Megan Thee Stallion could not get any cooler, she proves you wrong. The A-list rapper has been dominating the game for years at this point, and her reputation is at an all-time high. Thanks to a recent documentary, Megan Thee Stallion is center stage these days, but there is always more work to be done. In fact, the rapper just revealed she is working on her own anime, but the project was put to the side to focus on music.

Speaking with fans on Stationhead, Megan Thee Stallion updated fans about her schedule, and it was there the rapper brought up anime. However, she did not do so to plug her favorite series. Megan Thee Stallion shared details about her own anime, and it would put things lightly to say fans are ready to watch.

“I’m still working on it, but I got caught up on my music. The anime is definitely on the way,” Megan Thee Stallion confirmed.

Megan Thee Stallion Wants to Make Her Own Anime

Clearly, Megan Thee Stallion likes to stay busy, and her anime confession is hardly a surprise. The rapper has never shied away from her love of all things otaku. From anime to manga, Megan Thee Stallion has represented her fandoms well, and she has become a sort of mascot for the anime fandom.

After all, Megan Thee Stallion has done a lot to plug her favorite series. A few years back, Paper Magazine broke the fandom when the rapper posed on its cover in cosplay as Shoto Todoroki. In the years since, Megan Thee Stallion has not only become a global superstar, but she has upped her cosplay game. From Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure to Sailor Moon, she has leaned into her top series very publicly, and that isn’t even to mention Jujutsu Kaisen.

After all, Megan Thee Stallion is a big fan of the Shonen Jump series. Not only has the rapper cosplayed Gojo Satoru, but she name drops the sorcerer in one of her newest tracks. “Otaku Hot Girl” names Gojo in its chorus and drops nods to Sukuna and Yuji for good measure. From Naruto to Hunter x Hunter, Megan Thee Stallion has found ways to plug anime into her music, and now she is looking to make a series of her own.

As Anime Grows Bigger, Celebrities Are Starting to Fall in Line

Megan Thee Stallion may be one of the most vocal celebrities out there where anime is concerned, but she is not the only fan. Hollywood has broken the seal on anime, and as the Japanese industry grows globally, celebs are starting to talk about their fandom. We have seen a number of stars from Cole Sprouse to Michael B. Jordan and Keanu Reeves share their otaku interests.

Many of these stars have also leaned into the business-side of anime; For instance, Jordan helped co-create the anime Gen:Lock with Rooster Teeth a few years back. Others are now getting onboard such as Donald Glover, AKA Childish Gambino. The rapper-actor is working with comedian Zack Fox to make their own anime, after all. All of this love doesn’t even touch upon anime’s close ties with the hip-hop industry as well as pro sports. After years of being seen as niche, anime’s famous fans are making the medium bigger than ever, and Megan Thee Stallion is helping lead that charge.

And when it comes to her anime, well – we have a few requests. We need to see the rapper star in her own magical girl anime. Somebody better call Studio Trigger and get its team contracted ASAP!

