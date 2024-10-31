How Black Clover’s Finale Can Avoid Jujutsu Kaisen’s Mistakes

Black Clover’s manga will be returning with the next few chapters of its final arc, and it really needs to avoid Jujutsu Kaisen’s mistakes if it wants to stick the landing. Black Clover has been in the midst of the manga’s final arc for the past year or so. Series creator Yuki Tabata shifted away from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine’s weekly release schedule to a new quarterly release schedule for Jump GIGA magazine. This has resulted in hefty updates for the manga’s final chapters in the year thus far, and the next update will bring us closer to the grand finale than ever before.

Black Clover will be returning with three new chapters on November 15th in Japan, and it will feature 61 pages in total. What has also been teased is that it will be featuring the “final battle” for the series overall. It’s yet to be explained as to whether or not the manga will be starting the final battle with this update, or be entirely focused on it, but what is clear is that the manga will be coming to an end fairly soon. So it really needs to make sure to avoid doing what Jujutsu Kaisen did as it ended if it wants to be a hit with fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shueisha

What Happened With Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen wasn’t the only Shonen Jump series to end this year, but it probably had the more notorious ending. It’s all because it felt incredibly rushed. It was suddenly announced that the series would be ending five chapters ahead of its actual ending, and it seemingly came out of nowhere because it really did. The final arc didn’t seem like it would be the final one as the fight against Sukuna still had lingering bigger threats overhead.

The biggest issue of that finale was the fact that it introduced a ton of new characters in the later arcs only to then not only many of them to have a proper resolution. It just all felt like it was cut short despite it being series creator Gege Akutami’s intention. So thanks to all of the questions left unanswered, fans had felt like the ending didn’t hit its mark. There just wasn’t enough time to be properly ready for that ending, and ultimately it’s why the series ended so divisively. At the end of the day, there just wasn’t enough time spent getting ready for the grand finale. Thankfully, Black Clover has already avoided this.

Cover art for Black Clover Chapter 370

Black Clover Won’t Have the Same Problem

It’s hard to gauge whether or not Black Clover will have a truly satisfying ending when it comes to tying up its own loose ends, but it’s already got a head start at making sure it avoids Jujutsu Kaisen’s biggest mistake. Black Clover has been in the midst of its final arc for quite a while. Even before it shifted its scheduled to quarterly releases, the manga had been spending the better part of a year properly setting the stage for the final battles to come.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s issue was that it didn’t properly fill out the scope of its finale. The final arc didn’t feel like one because the fight against Sukuna initially seemed like it was only the first phase of something bigger to come instead of the single fight it turned out to be. But Black Clover has properly avoided this with a steady amount of build up for its own grand finale. The series’ last few arcs have been setting the stage for what’s to come as Asta and the others have been facing off against the Zogratis siblings. And once they were defeated, a final reveal had unleashed a final sibling.

This led to a first string of fights as the members of the Spade Kingdom invaded the Clover Kingdom, and even had Asta in the midst of a final training arc before these fights began. Then as the final arc kicked in fully, there were even bigger opponents to deal with from that point. There was a steady incline in growth, and with it fans were able to properly prepare for the end. Now that each chapter this year has been so meaty in length as well, Black Clover has really been setting up for its grand finale.

This means there will be fewer chances for leftover questions or loose ends when Black Clover finally wraps. It’s already doing the work to make sure it doesn’t have the same divisive conclusion that Jujutsu Kaisen did, and now it just needs to make sure that its actual finale really does stick the landing at the end of the day. It’s almost there, it just needs to end in a satisfying way. A big ask for sure, but one that Black Clover seems ready to take on.