Bleach Creator Really Loves Jujutsu Kaisen’s Deadliest Fight

Bleach’s creator was recently asked about his favorite fight scene in Jujutsu Kaisen, and he’s a big fan of one of the deadliest one sided fights in the entire series! Bleach and Jujutsu Kaisen have quite a lot to celebrate because while both series have ended their respective runs with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, both franchises are experiencing a major high among fans. Tite Kubo’s Bleach is taking over screens with the latest batch of episodes in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War this Fall, and Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the works on coming back with Season 3 of the TV anime in the future.

Kubo and Akutami were recently recruited by Shueisha as judges for the special Jump Next Generation Battle Manga Award alongside My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi and Black Clover creator Yuki Tabata. They are looking through tons of submissions from fans in Japan to award a series that they think represents the next generation of battle series for Jump magazine. As part of this gathering, the creators were asked about their favorite fights from each others’ series, and Bleach creator Tite Kubo revealed that he was a huge fan on Maki’s one vs. all fight against the Zenin clan in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shueisha

Bleach Creator’s Favorite Jujutsu Kaisen Fight

Kubo’s favorite fight in Jujutsu Kaisen might be a bit spoilery for fans who are only caught up with the anime as it takes place right before the events of the Culling Game arc. After the Shibuya Incident Maki is unrecognizably injured, and decides to eliminate the rest of her family in order to tap into the true extent of her strength. In Chapters 148 through 150 of the manga, Maki decides to basically go on a path of vengeance and starts tearing through the other members of her clan.

Kubo praises the scene as such, “While making every effort to avoid explanations of complex magic formulas, which is generally considered to be a feature of jujutsu battles, the story follows Akutami’s signature flashbacks that alternate between fact and fiction, followed by a succession of magic formulas that are easy to understand and look good on screen, a series of battles full of gore and scenes that make you envious of the loosening of the jumps, and mountains of corpses. The flow leading up to the fight with Naoya is exhilarating and perfect. This is what it means to be in the flow of a writer’s strokes.”

Shueisha

Why This Jujutsu Kaisen Fight Is Important

It’s no surprise that this is a major fight that stood out to Bleach’s creator as it’s one of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s most brutal. As Kubo rightly points out, it’s not a fight that’s primarily concerned with Jujutsu techniques as Maki cleanly cuts through everything in her path. It’s not like many of the other scenes in the Shibuya Incident or Culling Game as Maki has no cursed techniques of her own. Instead, her raw strength and bloodlust eventually lead her to a full massacre of the rest of her family.

It’s a huge pivot for Maki as a character as she becomes a modern age version of Toji Fushiguro, who also fought in very much the same way. The strength of their bodies, and speed of their strikes allowed them to get the upper hand on many curse users. It’s what brings Maki to the level necessary to put up a real fight later as Yuji and the others eventually challenge Sukuna, and it’s still one of the biggest moments in the series. When it gets animated in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, fans are going to be in for a wildly brutal time.