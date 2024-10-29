Jujutsu Kaisen Kickstarts Countdown Ahead of Final Volume Drop

Jujutsu Kaisen has ended but that doesn’t mean the story of Yuji Itadori and his fellow students at Jujutsu Tech don’t have some surprises left for fans. With the anime confirming that a third season was in the works from Studio MAPPA, the supernatural shonen series is teasing a major reveal this year. With fans still saying goodbye to the anime heroes, a countdown has begun that will reveal another major element of the manga that has yet to be revealed. While a sequel series is far from confirmed as of the writing of this article, this fact could always change.

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga is one that gave the heroes the happiest possible ending they could hope for. Creator Gege Akutami has earned a reputation for killing off major characters, hero and villain alike. In the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season shared this fact thanks to the Shibuya Incident Arc, a storyline that killed off some major figures and left many anime viewers reeling as a result. Surprisingly, the grand finale of the manga did actually bring characters back who were long thought deceased, making for quite a change for the shonen’s author kill streak.

A Jujutsu Kaisen Countdown

The official Jujutsu Kaisen social media account started a countdown for November 18th, hinting at the release of the manga covers for volumes 29 and 30. These two volumes will be the grand finale of the series that has become one of the biggest shonen series in almost record time. While anime fans might be waiting years to see these events hit the screen, the manga release is sure to come as quite a shock for those who didn’t read the individual chapters that were released by Weekly Shonen Jump.

The State of Shonen

Jujutsu Kaisen is far from the only shonen series that brought its story to an end in recent years. Earlier this year, My Hero Academia did the same by releasing its final chapter, with the eighth and final season slated to arrive next year in 2025. While an end date has yet to be revealed for One Piece, the Straw Hat Pirates’ creator has stated in recent years that the final saga is underway and Luffy’s quest is will see him sailing off into the sunset.

Luckily, there have been new series that are looking to fill the gap for some of the series that are coming to an end. Dragon Ball Super has been confirmed to return by artist Toyotaro following the tragic passing of Akira Toriyama. Meanwhile, major series like Dandadan, Sakamoto Days, Kagurabachi, and more are looking to bring in new readers. While Dandadan has recently started its anime adaptation, the latter shonen series have yet to receive their own animes but might just become far more popular once they do.

A Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel

As of the writing of this article, Gege Akutami hasn’t revealed if they plan on continuing Yuji Itadori’s story in any shape or form. The final chapter gives us quite the definitive ending for many of Jujutsu Kaisen’s characters so should Gege decide to move forward with the series, we imagine it would be quite different from what came before. Whether Jujutsu Kaisen ever returns, the impact that the supernatural shonen series has had on the anime world can never be denied.

