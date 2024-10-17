Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reveals the Real Reason Behind His Manga’s Break

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga has come to an end, releasing its final chapter last month that gave Yuji Itadori and those who survived the fight against Sukuna the best ending they could hope for. Luckily, the anime adaptation still has a big future ahead of it and could warrant several seasons and/or movies that will follow its source material. In releasing new chapters for years, creator Gege Akutami was hard at work in creating this supernatural shonen series and ran into issues that have become a little too normal for manga artists. In a recent release, Akutami’s past hiatus was explained.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga was more than a hit, it was a runaway success for Shonen Jump, quickly rising the ranks of the manga publication in record time. First arriving in 2018, the anime adaptation arrived two years later thanks to Studio MAPPA and became one of the biggest television series in the medium. Last year, Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season came to an end by telling the tale of the Shibuya Incident Arc, a storyline that was more than willing to take some big heroes and villains off the board. With season three set to focus on the arc known as the Culling Game, things are only heating up for Yuji and those who survived Shibuya.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Hiatus Explained

In the final arc, Yuji Itadori faced down his “darker half” as Sukuna decided to jump out of his previous body and instead chose Megumi Fushiguro as his new vehicle. Following the release of chapter 262, creator Gege Akutami placed the manga on hiatus for three weeks. During this time and beyond, manga readers did not know the true reasoning behind why the fight needed such a long break as Jujutsu Kaisen neared its conclusion.

According to the 28th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga, Gege was hospitalized in June of this year for an appendix removal surgery. Despite the surgery, Akutami proved that they were committed to bringing Jujutsu Tech’s story to a close. Now that Yuji Itadori and Jujutsu Tech have ended their story, Gege has more than earned their retirement from the popular shonen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Anime Future Breakdown

The third season of Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to confirm when we can expect it to arrive but believing it will do so in 2025 might be a dream at this point. Studio MAPPA has a lot on its plate between Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell’s Paradise, Chainsaw Man, and more, meaning that Jujutsu Tech’s return might still be some time away. If we continue to follow along with the source material, it might mean that we will receive two more anime seasons and potentially a movie to wrap up the story.

In terms of a sequel, Gege Akutami hasn’t confirmed that they plan on returning to the Jujutsu Tech universe. Jujutsu Kaisen’s ending is one that is quite definitive for all the characters involved, even with quite a few survivors. Luckily, Akutami hasn’t closed the book entirely on creating new stories as the artist’s farewell messages did ask fans to look forward to their future works in the manga game. What these stories might be is anyone’s guess though it certainly seems as though Gege has more ideas for stories that will leave Yuji Itadori and his friends to go on adventures that readers never experience.

Want to see what the future holds for Jujutsu Kaisen when it comes to its anime? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the world of Jujutsu Tech and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.