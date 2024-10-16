Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Debuts a Powerful Sorcerer We’ve Only Ever Heard Of

Jujutsu Kaisen is the series that keeps on giving. From startling fan-theories to last-minute deaths, the hit series thrives off drama. Gege Akutami finally wrapped the epic tale this fall as fans across the globe tuned in to see how Yuji’s tale would end. And even after the end of the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen is finding ways to surprise us with help from new characters.

Oh yeah, that is right. Jujutsu Kaisen is over, but it is still introducing new characters to the series. In the latest volume of Jujutsu Kaisen, Akutami revealed Usami to the world, and we have learned a good bit about the mysterious sorcerer.

WHO IN THE HECK IS USAMI?

As you can see below, we got our first look at Usami with Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28. It was there Akutami ushered in the sorcerer after Kusakabe mentioned the character back in chapter 253. It was there the teacher said he and Usami are the strongest 1st Grade Sorcerers in the game, so fans were immediately on edge about the character. Sadly, Usami didn’t get a chance to show up in the manga, so Akutami took time to introduce the sorcerer after its ending.

Graced with slick black hair, Usami has rather gaunt features and a pronounced jawline. His eyes are sunken to a degree, and Usami’s sharp nose gives him a regal vibe. From the outside, you would not think much about Usami given his looks, but he ranks up with Kusakabe in terms of power.

Sadly, we don’t know what kind of cursed technique Usami is rocking. Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28 does not go into the character’s profile, but we do get some insight on him from others. Gojo is inked at one point talking about Usami, and he says he “absolutely can’t stand that person”, so Usami has done something to ire the sorcerer. As for Kusakbe, the man says Usami is someone who “only listens to orders from above” while Mei Mei dodges the question entirely. So while we don’t know much about his specific powers, Kusakabe has quite the reputation.

JUJUTSU KAISEN’S ENDING LEFT MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS

It is disappointing to see Jujutsu Kaisen introduce a powerhouse like Usami after its ending, but what can you do? Akutami had a clear vision for the manga, and in the end, its focus was always on Yuji. Gojo and Sukuna became main players in Yuji’s story, but they were not the main character. Jujutsu Kaisen brings Yuji’s adventure to a satisfying close, so Usami’s role (or lack thereof) is beside the point.

Still, the presence of Usami raises questions about jujutsu society as a whole. We clearly missed out on some major characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, and now more sorcerers are joining society following the Culling Game. From Sukuna’s rumored reincarnation to the revival of Getou, the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen left a lot of fans asking questions. And now, well – we can add this 1st Grade sorcerer to the list.

If you are not caught up with the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen, the series is easier now than ever to find. Akutami’s hit manga is done, and it can be read through Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. As far as the anime goes, Jujutsu Kaisen seasons one and two are streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. Studio MAPPA is working on Jujutsu Kaisen season three, and it will bring the Culling Game arc to life.

