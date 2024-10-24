Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Settles the Debate About Uraume’s Gender

Creator Gege Akutami ended his popular shonen series, Jujutsu Kaisen, earlier this year, leaving quite a major hole in Weekly Shonen Jump’s roster. While Yuji Itadori and those who survived arcs like the Shibuya Incident Arc, the Culling Game, and the final fight received the happiest ending they could, there were still some major questions post-series finale surrounding others. Luckily, Akutami has been more than willing to answer long-held fan questions in compilations and has recently done so when it comes to Uraume. There have been mysteries surrounding Uraume’s gender and the manga artist has put these questions to bed with a surprising answer.

For those who are “anime-only” Jujutsu Kaisen fans, you have yet to see a lot of Uraume in action. Most recently, she played a significant role in the anime’s second season via the Shibuya Incident Arc. The Sukuna subordinate has a cursed power that grants her control over ice, making for quite the lethal combination when it comes to both offensive and defensive techniques. In the manga, we’ve seen the villain playing a big role in the Culling Game, the arc that will be the main focus of Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season. Prior to season three’s release, Gege Akutami has confirmed Uraume’s gender along with the antagonist’s unbelievable past.

MAPPA

Uraume Gender Reveal

In a recent manga installment, Akutami stated the following when it came to Uraume’s current gender and the one that she had previously held in a past life, “I meant to mention this in volume 27, but I ended up in the hospital and missed my chance. So, about the names of CG Players: they all share the same names they had as a humans before their reincarnation. This is because it’s the physical body that bears the curse of the Culling Game Players, not the cursed objects themselves. That’s why when Hazenoki was called by his name, he felt a twinge of confusion thinking “So that’s what you’re gonna call me huh?”

When it came to Uraume’s previous life, Akutami made it clear that the evil sidekick was once a man before making a deal with Kenjaku, “As for Uraume, he was originally a man, but due to contract with Kenjaku, he has reincarnated in a female body (Himi Shiori)… Did I mention this somewhere else before?”

MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Anime Future

Following the success of season two, Studio MAPPA wasted little in confirming that a third season was on the way. Unfortunately, the production house refrained from sharing exactly when we can expect the story to arrive though it’s sure to be an action-packed one. Considering the wait between seasons one and two, and the overall schedule of MAPPA in terms of anime projects, it might be unlikely to see the Culling Game arrive on the screen in 2025. Still, the success of the series might make the franchise top priority for MAPPA so anything is possible.

In terms of how much story from the manga is left for Jujutsu Kaisen to adapt, it’s a safe bet that there will at least be one more television season and/or movie following the upcoming Culling Game adaptation. Keeping this in mind, it would mean that anime fans will most likely be waiting years to see Yuji’s animated story reach its finale but manga readers know, it is quite the finale in terms of the fight against Sukuna and the sheer number of casualties that take place thanks to it.

