Zelina Vega’s Cosplay Countdown: See WWE Star’s Limitless Jujutsu Kaisen Look (Exclusive)

Throughout the month of October WWE Superstar Zelina Vega is teaming with ComicBook for a special series, sharing first looks at her cosplays as the Halloween season draws closer. There are less than two weeks to go until the spooktacular day and over the course of the past few weeks, she’s shared jaw-dropping cosplays from Sailor Moon, Naruto, My Hero Academia, and Tokyo Ghoul.

This week, Zelina brings us on a journey to Sendai City with her Gojo cosplay from Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen. In her look which you can see in full below, she focuses on his shades, a key part of his character that acts as his armor. Not only that, she’s rocking his all-black suit which really makes the contrasting white eyelashes and eyebrows pop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Credit: Anthony Wright / Yes I Shoot Models / Hair: Kendra Simmons / HerHandStyles



“As Megan Thee Stallion said, ‘Can’t touch me, like Gojo!’ Your cosplay queen is back at it again with Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen. Like many others, I fell for Gojo pretty quickly. Similarly to Kakashi, I love the hint of mystery with these characters, whether that’s in their backstories or literally hiding a part of their face,” Zelina tells ComicBook. “Gojo is both funny AND bad ass, YOWAI MO! Plus, anybody who literally cannot be touched will always be dope to infinity. I couldn’t do Halloween without having my cat (Totty) and I both doing a Gojo cosplay. Two different versions to really cover our bases!”

Credit: Zelina Vega

Totty, one of Zelina’s sweet fur babies, sports Gojo’s blindfolded look which is one of his most recognizable. Why does he wear the blindfold you might ask? Gojo has the Six Eyes ability — a rare technique that allows him to track cursed energy and manipulate it. If he keeps his eyes unprotected and uncovered for long, he will weaken quickly. But don’t worry, it doesn’t mess with his sight much — he’s able to see directly through the dark piece of fabric. Not only that, given his prestigious bloodline, he inherited Limitless as well. In other words, he’s super freaking powerful.

Who is Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen?

MAPPA’s Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo is a vital character in the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga. A teacher at Tokyo Jujutsu High, he is one of the most powerful beings in the series’ universe and has been since he was born. His unique abilities outlined above put a target on his back and bounty hunters have tried — unsuccessfully — to claim the $100 million bounty.

As he’s grown older, the Gojo Clan member has a very complex personality. To his students he’s rather mischievous, cracking jokes and always lending a helping hand. However when faced with the old leaders, he turns quite cold and bitter. Jujutsu Kaisen fans love peeling back his many layers like an onion, and this has made him a fan favorite as his character has evolved.

Keep up with all of Zelina’s cosplays past and present (like her Queen of the Damned Akasha look) on her X and Instagram accounts!