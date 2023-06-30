Jujutsu Kaisen Drops New Season 2 Premiere Preview

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season is only a few days from arriving, and with its return, the shonen franchise is once again taking viewers to the past. Much like Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the anime adaptation will be following a different protagonist than Yuji Itadori but is going back even more than the first successful film of the franchise. With the first episode slated to arrive on July 6th as a Crunchyroll exclusive, a new preview video has arrived to give us a closer look at Gojo's tale.

Time and time again, Gojo has proven himself to be the most popular character of the supernatural franchise. Presented by creator Gege Akutami as a character that has nearly limitless power, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is taking the opportunity to take viewers to the past to examine what the teacher was like before he took Yuji Itadori under his wing and was a student himself. One of the major story beats of this upcoming arc is examining not just Gojo's early life, but also showing how the villain of the series, Suguro Geto, became the evil-doer that he is today. Luckily, this season will also see Yuji and company return after their big hiatus.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Preview

Assembling old and new footage from previous promotional material, Jujutsu Kaisen shared a new brief look at the upcoming premiere. While Gojo certainly isn't at the same level that we've seen him in the first season of the anime, he retains a serious mastery of cursed energy that allowed him entry into Jujutsu Tech. Thanks to the popularity of the

While a third season has yet to be confirmed for Jujutsu Kaisen, there is plenty of material from the manga that has yet to be brought to the small screen. Thanks to the popularity of the supernatural shonen series, it's a surefire bet that the anime adaptation will continue in the future. Standing out as one of MAPPA's biggest projects, the animation studio will have some big battles ahead of it when it comes to Jujutsu Tech's world.

