Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashes Toji's Bloodiest Kill in Season 2: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen has not been shy about the kind of power that Gojo Satoru wields. Since the anime began, we were told the sorcerer was the strongest out there, and he wields one of the world's most powerful bloodlines. With Limitless on hand, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has shown just how strong Gojo was in school, but he's not invincible. Toji informed him of that in battle, and now, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has brought that bloody lesson to the screen.

The whole thing went off today as Jujutsu Kaisen posted a new episode, and it featured the fight we've all waited on. Gojo and Geto continued their escort mission of the Star Plasma vessel, but things went south when Toji appeared. Gojo chose to fight the mercenary, and he learned just how impressive Toji was.

Despite using his Blue technique on the mercenary, Toji was able to fight on par with Gojo, and it lead to the scene you can see above. The brutal clip shows Toji dodging untold curses in order to get an opening on Gojo. By sheer muscle, Toji is able to get past Gojo's infinite barrier, and he lands his knife in the student's neck.

And yeah... it only gets worse from there. Toji was not merciful in his killing blows. He totally cuts up Gojo, but one part of the slaughter is censored. In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, we see Toji sink his knife into Gojo's skull. We are not shown this in the anime, but Toji makes it clear he landed the blow.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 did not skimp on this scene, and Gojo looks awful in the best way. Audiences were quick to praise MAPPA for its animation here as the studio showed out with Toji. And now, the anime is about to double or nothing as Geto vs Toji is finally underway.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? You can watch all of the anime on Crunchyroll right now. So for more details on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, he soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

