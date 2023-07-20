Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Celebrates Season 2 With Young Gojo And Geto

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season is one of the biggest events of the summer anime season. In a twist of fate, the latest season from Studio MAPPA isn't immediately bringing back Yuji Itadori and his fellow students from Jujutsu Tech, but rather, is focusing on the earlier days of Gojo and Geto at the university. With the arrival of the Hidden Inventory Arc, cosplayers are taking the opportunity to bring the two young cursed energy-wielders to life with some spot-on cosplay.

So far, the flashback arc of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been fit to bursting with the supernatural, seeing the all-powerful Gojo teaming up with his classmates Gojo and Seto in a race to save a young girl's life. Despite the challenges that the future Jujutsu Tech teacher is facing, his cursed energy is far above anything that exists in the world. The current season of the anime adaptation will follow up the Hidden Inventory Arc by bringing fans back to the present, exploring Yuji and his friends during the long-awaited Shibuya Incident Arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Best Friends Cosplay

Here's how Crunchyroll describes the first arc that will kick off Jujutsu Kaisen's new season, "This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community. One mission is the escorting and erasure of the "Star Plasma Vessel", Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…"

What do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season so far? Is Gojo your favorite character in the supernatural shonen series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.