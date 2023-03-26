Jujutsu Kaisen Recruits Dio as Toji Fushiguro's Voice Actor

Are you ready for the return of Jujutsu Kaisen? If you happened to miss the memo, the hit supernatural series is returning this summer. When July rolls in, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will come along with it, and we just learned who exactly will be voicing newcomer Toji Fushiguro. The assassin will be played by anime royalty, and fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure should recognize his vocals in a heartbeat.

So, have you put two and two together? It turns out Takehito Koyasu will be voicing Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen, and the actor broke his silence on the gig in a recent letter to fans. After the casting update was shared at Anime Japan, Toji posted his thoughts about the role online, and it is there Koyasu admits Toji is a pretty scummy guy.

"He is a selfish, capricious scumbag and a pimp. If he existed in real life, he would be a very repulsive man, but in fiction, he is very attractive. What is it about my history that makes me irresistibly attracted to this kind of badass? Is it a longing for something that doesn't exist? In any case, I am very happy to be playing this role. I think I'll make [Toji] a great character by acting in a cool and stylish way as an adult with complex emotions hidden deep within," the actor explained.

Of course, fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga know all about Toji. When we met the character years ago, we learned he was the father of Megumi, and his ties to the Zenin clan made him a powerful pariah. To this day, Toji is one of the few people to get a hand up on Gojo in battle, and Toji became a quick favorite with readers despite his thuggish personality. Now, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is preparing to bring Toji to the small screen, and it has trusted the right actor to guide the fighter.

After all, Koyasu is a bonafide legend in the anime industry. The actor has overseen a number of major roles since he began voice action in 1987. For instance, Koyasu has starred in Yu Yu Hakusho, Shaman King, Sword Art Online, and more. However, audiences will know Koyasu best for voicing Dio Brando of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in David Production's run of the anime.

Are you excited to see Toji make his debut in Jujutsu Kaisen's new season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.